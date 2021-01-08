Left Menu
Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation

Betsy DeVos, US President Donald Trump's Education Secretary on Thursday (local time) submitted her resignation after a pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:19 IST
US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Betsy DeVos, US President Donald Trump's Education Secretary on Thursday (local time) submitted her resignation after a pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol. Calling the rioters' behaviour "unconscionable" DeVos wrote in her resignation letter, "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," CNN reported.

"The eyes of America's children and students -- the rising generation who will inherit the republic we leave them -- are watching what is unfolding in Washington today. We must set a better example for them, and we must teach them the solemn obligations and duties that come with the title 'American,'' CNN quoted DeVos statement released on Wednesday (local time). This comes as several of Trump administration members resigned from the post following the violence, including US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest. Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

