Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel appoints honorary consul in Northeast India

The Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as the honorary consul in the Northeast region, to be based in Assam with jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:37 IST
Israel appoints honorary consul in Northeast India
Israel appoints Joyshree Das Verma as honorary consul in Northeast India. Image Credit: ANI

The Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as the honorary consul in the Northeast region, to be based in Assam with jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim. Announcing the appointment, Ambassador of Israel in India, Dr Ron Malka said, "The relations between our two countries are growing and expanding rapidly. We are now going to take it forward and increase our presence in North-East India. I am proud to present the credentials of Israeli honorary consul to Mrs. Joyshree Das Verma, who will work with us to further strengthen our growing partnership in this region."

Verma said, "I am immensely honored and humbled to represent Israel as Honorary Consul for the North-Eastern states. This all-encompassing role excites me greatly as there are vast possibilities and opportunities to leverage Israel's technology and expertise in various areas. I am pledged to work in the best interests of Assam and all the North Eastern States." The Embassy aims to identify all possible areas of cooperation in the North-East, where Israel can bring in expertise and advanced Israeli technologies to benefit people in the region, according to an official statement.

In November, Ambassador Malka visited Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. He held official meetings with the Chief Ministers of the states, in which the sides discussed collaboration on a range of subjects including agriculture, water management, tourism, horticulture, fisheries and dairy. During the visit, the Ambassador laid the foundation stone of a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Vegetables in Khetri, Assam. The region's first Indo-Israeli Centre of Excellence was inaugurated in Mizoram in 2018. The official statement further stated that the centre has become a strong, sustainable platform for addressing challenges via applicable research and introduction of relevant, innovative Israeli agro-technologies, tailored to the needs of local farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...

NCLT approves NHPC's resolution plan for JPCL

The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved state-owned NHPCs resolution plan for Jal Power Corporation Ltd JPCL, according to a statement.JPCL is the second company after Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd LTHPL to...

Viet Nam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ on freedom of expression

They are then frequently held incommunicado for long periods in pre-trial detention, with regular reports of violations of the right to a fair trial and concerns about their treatment in detention, Ravina Shamdasani, an OHCHR spokesperson...

Mamata thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries

The West Bengal government hasdecided to send letters written by Chief Minister MamataBanerjee to every person who enrolled for a health schemeduring the ongoing Duare Sarkar drive, a senior officialsaid.In the thank-you message for Swasthy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021