Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Sabrina Singh appointed as deputy press secretary to vice president Kamala Harris

Indian-American Sabrina Singh has been named as the Deputy Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the upcoming Joe Biden administration.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:26 IST
Indian-American Sabrina Singh appointed as deputy press secretary to vice president Kamala Harris
Indian-American Sabrina Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Sabrina Singh has been named as the Deputy Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the upcoming Joe Biden administration. Singh was Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the office of the Vice President on Friday including Yael Belkind as Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Vincent Evans as Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs According to a statement by Biden Harris transition team, the appointments demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that "looks like America and is ready to deliver results for the American people on day one".

Prior to her role on the campaign, Singh served as Senior Spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and National Press Secretary for Cory Booker's presidential campaign. She previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee, Spokesperson for American Bridge's Trump War Room and Regional Communications Director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

She has also worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as Communications Director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky and worked at various Democratic committees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released httpsmpdc.dc.govsitesdefaultfilesdcsitesmpdcpubl...

Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers amid speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next weeks briefing by Airbus ...

'Modi India Calling-2021': New coffee table book chronicles PM Modi's foreign tours

A coffee table book filled with over hundreds of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his 107 overseas and bilateral visits was released here on the eve of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD on Friday.The book, titled Modi Ind...

Bird flu: Assam bans entry of poultry products from outside NE

The Assam government has imposedan indefinite ban on the entry of poultry products fromoutside the Northeastern region as a precautionary measurefollowing avian flu outbreak in some states.The ban comes into force with immediate effect andw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021