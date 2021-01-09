Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan meets families of slain Hazara miners, talks about bringing Saudi Arabia, Iran closer

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Saturday met bereaved families of 11 Hazara coal miners killed in January 3 terrorist attack, talked about his global ambitions to play a role in issues concerning some Muslim countries and said his aim is to end Shia-Sunni discord in the world. He also said his government was trying to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

ANI | Quetta (Balochistan) | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:51 IST
Imran Khan meets families of slain Hazara miners, talks about bringing Saudi Arabia, Iran closer
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Saturday met bereaved families of 11 Hazara coal miners killed in January 3 terrorist attack, talked about his global ambitions to play a role in issues concerning some Muslim countries and said his aim is to end Shia-Sunni discord in the world. He also said his government was trying to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. "I aim to end the Shia-Sunni discord throughout the world... look how our government is trying to thaw tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he said, according to Express Tribune.

Khan, who had told Hazara protestors not to blackmail him, said on Saturday that a Prime Minister has a lot of issues to deal with. "A premier has a lot of matters to deal with as compared to the common man," he said, according to Geo News.

While families of the slain miners shared their grief with the prime minister, he praised his government, accused India and also defended his late visit. "When I wasn't prime minister, I had visited you. But when you keep conditions, then it becomes a precedent. Today Imran Khan is the prime minister, tomorrow someone else will be," Geo News quoted Khan as saying.

Khan was widely criticised on social media as he suggested amidst countrywide protests and rising political pressure that the protesters were "blackmailing" him by refusing to bury their loved ones until he visits them. The Pakistan premier said that he wants to categorically state that the whole while he was "completely" in touch with his ministers and the security forces and sought updates on the sit-in. "I want to say again, not only I, but the whole country was sharing your sorrow."

"We will try our utmost to root out this element that creates divide in our country and spreads hatred," he said. On Sunday, unidentified gunmen stormed into a coal mine in Mach town near Quetta, pulling out ethnic Hazaras, members of Pakistan's Shia minority community, from their homes and open firing on them. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Shia community had been protesting against the killing of miners from the last six days. The relatives of those killed had placed their coffins on a highway in Quetta and refused to bury the dead until the killers are apprehended and Khan comes to meet them.

He had turned down their demand and said he would not be blackmailed. He asked protestors to first bury their dead only then he will visit them. On Saturday, the Shia community agreed to bury the remains of miners. Khan finally met them later in the day after keeping them waiting for six days.

The authorities in Pakistan on Friday promised the arrest of the attackers, payment of compensation to the bereaved families and better security for the Hazara community. Pakistan opposition parties have condemned Imran Khan for his remarks, calling him a 'stone-hearted man'.

In a tweet, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said: "The man (Imran Khan) who has become prime minister with the blessings of a few generals can never feel the pain of the masses. The oppressed people of the Hazara community are waiting for the man who is calling them 'blackmailers'." The Baloch Republican Party said that Imran Khan government is deliberately turning a deaf ear to the voices of Balochs, Hazaras, Sindhis and minorities

BRP spokesperson Sher Mohammad Bugti said in a tweet that the latest case of brutal killing of 11 Hazaras is another testimony to the lawlessness and persecution of minorities in Pakistan. "Imran Khan govt is deliberately turning a deaf ear to the voices of Balochs, Hazaras, Sindhis and minorities who just seek a peaceful life with dignity," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021