Uganda: BWF approves Uganda Int Badminton Championship, scheduled for Feb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@UgandaBadminton)

The Uganda International Badminton Championship has been approved by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), scheduled for 25 February to 28 February 2021, according to a report by SocialNews.XYZ.

As reported BWF will be held in the capital city, Kampala. Stating in an interview earlier on Sunday, the executive director of the Uganda Badminton Association, Simon Mugabi noted that the championship would take place under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. "The 2020 season was greatly affected by several events around the world being cancelled due to Covid-19. We are glad that we shall be able to host one of the biggest tournaments in Africa in the first quarter of the year," said Mugabi.

All the visitors and the players will be allowed to enter the country for the championship only if they present a negative COVID-19 test report that shouldn't exceed the time frame of 72 hours before they depart for Uganda, it stated.

Mugabi further said that the test is a mandate for all passengers who wish to arrive and depart the country even if the country they are heading to doesn't require a COVID-19 test report.

Categorized as an International Series tournament the Uganda International Series Badminton Championship is a part of the Badminton Confederation Africa circuit and the BWF ranking, as per Mugabi.

The championship will feature both men and women singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, securing top prizes for the top players in the following categories, added Mugabi.

The Badminton Association uploads the prospectus on its Twitter, giving a highlight of the match.

