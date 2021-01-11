Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan forces remove Taliban 'checkpoints' from Baghlan-Balkh highway

Afghan commando forces have removed all Taliban "checkpoints" from the Baghlan-Balkh highway as they were being used to extort money from the passersby.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:02 IST
Afghan forces remove Taliban 'checkpoints' from Baghlan-Balkh highway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Afghan commando forces have removed all Taliban "checkpoints" from the Baghlan-Balkh highway as they were being used to extort money from the passersby. Tolo News quoted the security officials as saying on Sunday that the Taliban was extorting people on the highway, "earning millions of Afghanis" a day.

"Over the last two days, we had successful operations in 'Highway No. 1' as well as in Kelagai area (in Baghlan). The enemy's outposts have been removed and at least 17 of them have been killed," said Mohammad Ali Yazdani, Commander of 217 Shaheen Corps. "The enemy has been dispersed. The enemy's ability has been reduced in Baghlan," said Mujib Rahman, a commando officer.

Tolo News quoted Firoz, a Baghlan resident as saying, "Their 'customs' of Afs15,000 to Afs20,000 from every vehicle had negatively impacted the prices (of goods)." It is to mention that the Baghlan-Balkh highway is one of the key routes connecting the northern part of the country with Kabul and other provinces in the centre and east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Most Europeans plan to curb flying, eat less meat for climate, EU poll says

A majority of European citizens intend to fly less and already eat less meat to help fight climate change, according to a survey published by the European Investment Bank EIB on Monday.Of 27,700 survey respondents in the EUs 27 countries, 7...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will come out with a book later this month in which he speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his journey.Publishers Penguin said the book provides a glimpse into the mind, met...

BJP will return to power in Assam in 2021 assembly polls as current dispensation have ensured all-round development of state in last five years: Party chief J P Nadda.

BJP will return to power in Assam in 2021 assembly polls as current dispensation have ensured all-round development of state in last five years Party chief J P Nadda....

Around Rs 47.27 cr spent for uplift of girls from SC families: Ker govt

The Kerala government on Monday said around 12,000 girls from economically backward scheduled caste families in the state have benefitted from the Vatsalyanidi scheme over the last four years.The Left government has so far spent an amount o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021