Largest Covid-19 testing site in the US, Dodger stadium, to be turned into vaccination venue

Dodger stadium, the largest testing site in the US, will become a COVID-19 vaccination site by the end of the week, CNN reported on Monday.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:17 IST
Dodger stadium (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Dodger stadium, the largest testing site in the US, will become a COVID-19 vaccination site by the end of the week, CNN reported on Monday. The Dodger Stadium will become a COVID-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after today, CNN reported citing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's statement.

According to the statement, once the site is fully operational, up to 12,000 people can be vaccinated per day. The transition to a vaccination site will reduce testing capacity in the county but will triple the number of vaccines available to residents. Plans are underway to scale up testing at other locations throughout the county, the statement said.

"Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery, so the city, county, and our entire team are putting our best resources on the field to get Angelenos vaccinated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible," Garcetti said. "In this moment of darkness where cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, this bold step of offering both Covid-19 testing and vaccines in the heart of Los Angeles, reflects the dual nature of this moment - it is dark, but simultaneously hopeful," said LA County Board of Supervisor Chair Hilda Solis.

California's public health department on Sunday announced that anyone in the higher priority groups known as phase 1A including health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those living in congregate settings, such as shelters will be eligible for vaccination, CNN reported. Data from the health department show about 33 per cent of the doses received have been administered statewide. (ANI)

