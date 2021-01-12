Left Menu
Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 524,020, death toll reaches 7,819

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:01 IST
Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 524,020, death toll reaches 7,819
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 718 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 524,020 and death toll at 7,819, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 14,363 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 468,681 including 963 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.44 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

