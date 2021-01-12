Iran reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
ANI | Tehran | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], January 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday 6,408 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count of cases in the country to 1,299,022. Of the newly infected, 683 had to be hospitalized, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing, as reported on the ministry's official website.

A total of 98 deaths related to the coronavirus were registered between Monday and Tuesday, taking the death toll to 56,360 in Iran, according to Sadat Lari. She said 1,088,456 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals, but 4,507 others are currently in critical condition.

Seven Iranian counties are on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 30 counties are on orange alert for medium risk and 411 others are on yellow or blue alert for a low risk. Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 in February 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

