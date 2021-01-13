Left Menu
US Vice President Mike Pence says he won't invoke 25th Amendment

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday (local time) said that he will not "yield to pressure" to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

US Vice President Mike Pence. Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday (local time) said that he will not "yield to pressure" to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pence condemned last week's riot in Capitol Pence and said:"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution. Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."

With just eight days left in the President's term, he said Pelosi and the Democratic Caucus "have been demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment." He also reiterated his commitment to "work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power".

Pence said that the 25th Amendment "is not a means of punishment or usurpation". "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

"I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment. Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States," he added. On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

