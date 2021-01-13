Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases near 129,000

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 376 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 128,992. During the same period, one new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 2,004, said the ministry.

With 699 more recoveries registered, the total number of recoveries came to 114,262, said the ministry. Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation with over 100 million people, has the most COVID-19 cases in the East African region. (ANI/Xinhua)

