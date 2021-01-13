Left Menu
Bangladesh tri-service contingent to participate in Republic Day parade in Delhi

In a show of respect to India and to commemorate its 50 years of the Liberation War, Bangladesh Tri-service marching contingent and the ceremonial band will participate in this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a show of respect to India and to commemorate its 50 years of the Liberation War, Bangladesh Tri-service marching contingent and the ceremonial band will participate in this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated in a release that a contingent of 122 proud soldiers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, departed for India in a specially sent IAF C-17 aircraft. The contingent will participate in India's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on 26 January 2021.

"A majority of the soldiers in Bangladesh contingent come from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army, comprising of 1,2,3,4,8,9,10 and 11 East Bengal Regiments and 1,2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiments, who have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War," informed the release. It is especially significant as the year 2021 marks 50 years of the Liberation War, through which Bangladesh emerged as a vibrant nation, free from the yoke of tyranny and oppression with the help of India.

"The forces which fought and bled together 50 years ago will now proudly march down the Rajpath. The Bangladesh contingent will carry forward the legacy of the brave Muktijoddhas, who fought for freedom, justice and their people. The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent comprises Soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, Sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force," read the release. The relationship between India and Bangladesh is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy, and countless other commonalities between the two countries.

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. (ANI)

