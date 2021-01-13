Georgia reports 1,618 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 1,618 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 243,255, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Among the new cases, 750 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the center said.

As of Wednesday, 227,611 patients have recovered while 2,846 others have died.Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

