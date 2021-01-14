Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand to allow in 1,000 returning international tertiary students

The New Zealand government on Thursday approved an exception class for 1,000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:59 IST
New Zealand to allow in 1,000 returning international tertiary students
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The New Zealand government on Thursday approved an exception class for 1,000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began. The exception will allow students to return to New Zealand in stages from April 2021.

"Our top priority continues to be the health, safety and wellbeing of all people in New Zealand," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. "The need to carefully manage our borders is as critical now as at any time in the past nine months. We continue to learn more about the virus and adapt accordingly with stronger and more tailored border protections, depending on risk," Hipkins said.

The returning students are to support New Zealand's economic recovery, he said. "This border exception delivers on a part of the recovery plan for international education. It underscores the government's commitment to the international education sector, which is important in the country's long-term economic recovery from COVID-19," the minister said.

The students will return to New Zealand in phases, beginning with a cohort of 300 that will be able to return from April, with the remaining students returning throughout the year as managed isolation availability allows, he said. "The return of these students will not affect the ability of Kiwis to return home and it is balanced against the requirement for skilled workers to enter the country," he added.

They will be subject to the same border rules and quarantine regime as all other arrivals, with any additional restrictions depending on where they come from, Hipkins said. The annual economic value of this group of 1,000 degree-level international students is estimated to be roughly at 49 million NZ dollars (USD 35 million) in wider economic contribution, including approximately 27 million NZ dollars in tuition fees, statistics showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner vi...

MP signs MoUs with Kerala to replicate 'responsible tourism'

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU for implementation of the Kerala Responsible Tourism RT initiative. As per an official release, the Responsible Tourism initiative involves local communities and makes ...

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021