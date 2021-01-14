Trump isolating in White House, in 'self-pity' mode

As President Donald Trump created history by becoming the only US president to be impeached twice, a source on Wednesday (local time) said the outgoing President is now in self-pity mode. "He's in self-pity mode," the source told CNN.

CNN reported that the view among many close to Trump is "his actions led to here, no one else," adding, "he instigated a mob to charge on the Capitol building to stop de-certification (of the Electoral College votes that certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election), he's not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans." Trump allies in and out of the White House "publicly defended him" and sent out talking points throughout the impeachment proceeding during the last impeachment effort (in 2020). However, Trump was left to fend for himself at the White House, releasing a statement first given to Fox News denouncing further violence, followed by a five-minute video.

"He's by himself, not a lot of people to bounce ideas off of, whenever that happens he goes to his worst instincts. Now that Twitter isn't available God only knows what the outlet will be," the source said. Earlier it was reported that among the evidence the FBI is examining are indications that some participants at the Trump rally at the Ellipse, outside the White House, left the event early, perhaps to retrieve items to be used in the assault on the Capitol.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters earlier that day reiterated his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. (ANI)

