Russia registers 24,763 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,763 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,850 the day before, taking the tally to 3,495,816, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,763 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,850 the day before, taking the tally to 3,495,816, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 24,763 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,426 cases (13.8 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,495,816, with the rate of increase at 0.7 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 5,893 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 4,320 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,041 cases, up from 3,003 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,263 new cases, up from 1,189 the day before. The response center reported 570 coronavirus fatalities, up from 566 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 63,940.

Total recoveries count 2,882,044 after 27,956 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 28,658 the day before. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 95 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 611,704 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

