Nepal's Foreign Minister meets EAM Jaishankar in Delhi

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who is on a three-day visit to India (January 14-16), met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Friday. Gaywali is also to co-chair the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting.

The visit comes in the backdrop of last year's border row between the two nations when Nepal published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of Nepal. India had termed it a "unilateral act" and said such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.

Earlier, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had visited Nepal in November to reset the bilateral ties. Nepal has been in political turmoil since President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recommendation in December.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. (ANI)

