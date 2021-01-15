'Biggest vaccination site' in US set to open at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium the largest site in Los Angeles, will launch as a mass vaccination site from Friday (local time), said the city's Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Mayor referred to the site as the "biggest vaccination site in the country," which will have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people each day. A whole workforce has been deployed to administer the vaccines, CNN reported.

"This vaccine is safe," CNN quoted Garcetti as saying, as he urged residents to get the vaccine once they are eligible. "It is your civic duty when it's your turn to get that vaccine. It's an act of love for your fellow citizen because it's going to save someone's life or many people's lives, and it's a forward step to reopening our schools and our economy," he added.

Garcetti said on Thursday that about half of one million healthcare workers have not yet received the vaccine. However, in Los Angeles, the vaccine is currently available to healthcare workers and seniors living in senior homes and skilled nursing facilities. Garcetti said, "the bottom line is, we don't have enough vaccines."

He also said that some sites may be reserving their allocation of vaccines to administer the second dose for their healthcare workers. With the opening of Dodger Stadium and five additional vaccination sites from the county, Garcetti said he expects hundreds of thousands to be vaccinated each week, CNN reported.

On Monday, Dodger stadium was turned into the largest coronavirus testing site to vaccination site. (ANI)

