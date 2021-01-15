Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Biggest vaccination site' in US set to open at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium the largest site in Los Angeles, will launch as a mass vaccination site from Friday (local time), said the city's Mayor Eric Garcetti.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:47 IST
'Biggest vaccination site' in US set to open at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium
Dodger stadium (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Dodger Stadium the largest site in Los Angeles, will launch as a mass vaccination site from Friday (local time), said the city's Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Mayor referred to the site as the "biggest vaccination site in the country," which will have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people each day. A whole workforce has been deployed to administer the vaccines, CNN reported.

"This vaccine is safe," CNN quoted Garcetti as saying, as he urged residents to get the vaccine once they are eligible. "It is your civic duty when it's your turn to get that vaccine. It's an act of love for your fellow citizen because it's going to save someone's life or many people's lives, and it's a forward step to reopening our schools and our economy," he added.

Garcetti said on Thursday that about half of one million healthcare workers have not yet received the vaccine. However, in Los Angeles, the vaccine is currently available to healthcare workers and seniors living in senior homes and skilled nursing facilities. Garcetti said, "the bottom line is, we don't have enough vaccines."

He also said that some sites may be reserving their allocation of vaccines to administer the second dose for their healthcare workers. With the opening of Dodger Stadium and five additional vaccination sites from the county, Garcetti said he expects hundreds of thousands to be vaccinated each week, CNN reported.

On Monday, Dodger stadium was turned into the largest coronavirus testing site to vaccination site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCP leader Khadse appears before ED in 2016 land deal case

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning arrived at Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai after he was summoned by the agency in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case date backs t...

U'khand all set to join COVID-19 vaccination drive

Uttarakhand is all geared up to join the first phase of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme that begins on Saturday. Vaccination sessions will be held at 34 health centres spread over 13 districts of the state with 100 healthcare...

French mortality rate rose 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Frances overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total ...

WRAPUP 2-European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

Some EU nations are receiving fewer than expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments, while Turkey, China and Indonesia race ahead with inoculations to stem surging worldwide infections. Six EU ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021