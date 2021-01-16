Thailand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Thailand on Saturday confirmed 230 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Saturday confirmed 230 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the total new cases, 209 cases were reported as domestic while 21 others had returned from abroad and tested positive in the country, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The fatality, confirmed on Saturday, referred to a 67-year-old Thai male in Bangkok. Thailand has so far confirmed 11,680 cases of infection, 9,413 of which were officially reported as domestic ones while 2,267 others referred to those who had returned from abroad, Taweesin said.

Of the total, 8,906 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,704 others are currently hospitalized and 70 fatalities have been reported so far, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

