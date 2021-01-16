Left Menu
Uganda's incumbent president leads presidential race

Uganda's incumbent President Yoweri Museveni has led in Thursday's presidential election, according to partial poll results released by the country's electoral commission on Saturday.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:51 IST
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Kampala [Uganda], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda's incumbent President Yoweri Museveni has led in Thursday's presidential election, according to partial poll results released by the country's electoral commission on Saturday. With ballots from 86.8 per cent of polling stations counted, Museveni has won 5.3 million votes, or 58.8 per cent, followed by his main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a musician-turned-politician who had won 34.6 per cent, according to Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the commission.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat, a candidate from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, comes third with nearly 3.3 per cent of the votes, while each of the other eight candidates has garnered less than 1 per cent of the ballots. Byabakama is expected to announce the final results at 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) on Saturday. (ANI/Xinhua)

