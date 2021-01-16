Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 527,063, death toll reaches 7,883

Left Menu
Bangladesh reported 578 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 527,063 and death toll to 7,883, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 471,756 including 633 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.51 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

