Norway on Saturday announced obligatory testing for coronavirus infection on the border for all travellers.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:52 IST
Norway announces obligatory COVID-19 testing on border from Monday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Norway on Saturday announced obligatory testing for coronavirus infection on the border for all travellers. "The government introduces obligatory testing on the border for all arrivals who come from countries with an unfavourable epidemiological situation. Testing at entry points will be introduced from 05:00 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT] on Monday, January 18," the government said in a statement.

Health Minister Bent Hoie said that those, who refuse testing without a proper reason, will be fined and will be required to spend quarantine in a special hotel, Sputnik reported. As of now, Norway had a rule which makes it mandatory for everyone to undergo a test within 24 hours before arrival. However, now with the new ruling, this procedure will be carried out at airports, sea terminals or land border checkpoints.

Norway has so far confirmed over 58,000 cases of COVID-19 and 517 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

