Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence urges Biden administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance' against China

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged President-elect Joe Biden's administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance', especially when it comes to US-China relations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:25 IST
Pence urges Biden administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance' against China
US Vice President Mike Pence at Naval Air Station Lemoore (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged President-elect Joe Biden's administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance', especially when it comes to US-China relations. In one of his final appearances before leaving the White House on January 20, Pence told the incoming Biden administration to 'stay the course' and 'stand up to Chinese aggression and trade abuses', while speaking to sailors from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Fox News reported.

"As a new American administration prepares to take office, we do well to remember as Americans that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance... And a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to our prosperity, our security, and the vitality of freedom in the world." Pence's remarks come days after President Donald Trump's administration declassified the US strategy for tackling the growing threat between China and nations in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Fox News.

As per the United States Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific (henceforth, the Framework), it envisioned "accelerating India's rise", blocking China from establishing "illiberal spheres of influence", and maintaining "US strategic primacy" in the region. "The declassification of the Framework today demonstrates, with transparency, America's strategic commitments to the Indo-Pacific and to our allies and partners in the region," wrote National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in a memo dated January 5, 2021.

O'Brien also said that China is increasingly pressuring Indo-Pacific regions to subordinate their freedom and sovereignty to a common destiny envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He also added that the goal of pushing back against China is to help allied nations in the region "who share the values and aspirations of a free and open Indo-Pacific".

According to Fox News, Pence said on Saturday that China is 'determined' to spread its dominance in the region through 'military provocations and dead diplomacy'. The relations between the US and China have deteriorated sharply over the last year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's efforts to curtail Hong Kong's autonomy, and the US-China trade war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...

INSIGHT-The fight to avert one last execution on Trump's watch

On Thursday evening, Dustin Higgs, 48, waited in a cell on death row at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, his scheduled execution less than 24 hours away.A five-minute drive down the road, members of his legal team sat around a la...

Odisha: STF busts organised cargo theft racket, 10 held

A Special Task Force STF of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack district and over 50 metric tons of Low Ash Metallurgical LAM Coke worth Rs 13,50,000 was seized, said Director General of Police DGP Odisha, A...

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021