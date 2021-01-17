After surge in Covid-19 cases, Singapore imposes border restrictions

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and the discovery of a new strain in the United Kingdom, Singapore has tightened its border restrictions taking effect from January 25, The Strait Times reported citing Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday. All travellers, including Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents, will need to take a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test when they arrive in the country.

Starting February 1, those applying to enter Singapore under the air travel pass and reciprocal green lane arrangements will need to have a minimum coverage of USD 30,000 for their Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalization costs in Singapore. Short-term visitors will also need travel insurance to cover the costs of their medical treatment in Singapore if they are suspected of having the virus, The Strait Times reported.

As a further precaution, all returning Singapore citizens and PRs from Britain and South Africa will be subject to an additional seven-day self-isolation which will take effect from January 19. They will be tested at the end of their stay home notice (SHN), and again after they have completed their seven-day self-isolation period.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," MOH said. Ministry of Health further stated, "The Ministry of Health will also continue to review the data and evidence on any new viral strains and update the measures accordingly." (ANI)

