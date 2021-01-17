Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll of Indonesia's earthquake rises to 73, over 27,000 flee home

The death toll of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province has risen to 73 with over 27,000 people taking shelters, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:18 IST
Death toll of Indonesia's earthquake rises to 73, over 27,000 flee home
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province has risen to 73 with over 27,000 people taking shelters, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday. A total of 67 bodies were retrieved in Mamuju city and the rest were in Majene district, the agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said, adding that the jolts forced 27,850 residents to flee home and take shelters in 25 evacuation centers.

The emergency services in three hospitals have been ready to treat the quake victims, the spokesman said. The risk assessment on the natural disaster and evacuation of the victims were underway, involving soldiers, policemen, personnel of the search and rescue office, and volunteers, according to him.

The government will assist 50 million rupiahs (some 3,554 U.S. dollars) for the rebuilding of a house that is seriously destroyed and 25 million rupiahs (about 1,777 U.S. dollars) for a house with moderate damages as well as 10 million rupiahs (equal to 710 U.S. dollars) for a house with light damages, he said. The earthquake rocked West Sulawesi early Friday, with an epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada's ambassador to U.S. shares most Biden priorities, worries about his 'buy America' policy

Canadas ambassador to the United States said on Sunday that while the two countries have shared vision on many issues, President-elect Joe Bidens economic policy is slightly more protectionist than what Canada would like. While Ottawa has b...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump slams Huawei and its suppliers one final time

The Trump administration last week notified some Huawei suppliers that it is revoking their licenses to sell to the Chinese tech giant and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications equipment maker, peop...

Pak army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.The firing with small arms and shelling of mortars from acros...

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021