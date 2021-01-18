Left Menu
PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

The 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:41 IST
PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country. After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will hold its first rally of the new phase in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on February 5, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the PDM chief, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public gathering in Sialkot on February 13. This comes as PDM is set to plan a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 against a foreign funding case in 2014.

Rehman said that the foreign funding case against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has been under trial for the past couple of years but the ECP has yet to announce a verdict, SAMAA TV reported. Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."

PDM had organised several rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. The PDM has announced the protest as it has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

