Georgia reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 247,915.

Among the new cases, 72 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Monday, 234,636 of the 247,915 patients have recovered, while 2,958 others have died, said the center.Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

