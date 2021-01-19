US COVID-19 cases surpass 24 million mark

As the US continues to remain the worst affected country due to COVID-19, the cumulative count of the cases has crossed 24 million as of Monday. According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 24,045,025 people have been tested for the virus so far. The death toll in the country stands at 398,653.

CNN quoted Johns Hopkins University as saying that while it took the United States 304 days to reach 12 million COVID-19 cases, it only took the nation 59 days to reach the second 12 million cases. Meanwhile, Virginia has reported its highest two days of new cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The commonwealth is at its highest 7-day average of new cases, reporting roughly 5,778 new cases per day. And new cases are rising -- up 15 per cent from last week, CNN reported. However, California has become the first state to record more than three million COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)