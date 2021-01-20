Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba's Jack Ma resurfaces after months out of public view

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, suspected to be missing following Beijing's aggressive crackdown on Alibaba Group, resurfaced on Wednesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:33 IST
Alibaba's Jack Ma resurfaces after months out of public view
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, suspected to be missing following Beijing's aggressive crackdown on Alibaba Group, resurfaced on Wednesday. "#JUSTIN: #JackMa not disappear, here we go: Ma just had a video conference with 100 village teachers on Wednesday morning, saying: after #COVID19, we'll meet each other again," tweeted Qingqing Chen, Chief Reporter of Global Times News, a China state-affiliated media.

Ma had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye after Beijing's aggressive crackdown on his business empire. She further added that Jack Ma met with 100 rural teachers in the country through video conferencing.

"Ma, who used to be an English teacher and founder of #Alibaba, also gives wishes to village teachers via a video on Wednesday," tweeted Qingqing Chen. China state-affiliated media also shared a video in which the billionaire can be seen addressing the gathering. Ma generally interacts with rural teachers in Sanya, Hainan every year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting took place via video conference this year.

"Usually the activity is held in Sanya in southern Hainan but this year, due to #Covid19 it has to be done via video conference," tweeted Chen. Ma was slated to appear as a star judge on the season finale of Africa's Business Heroes, a reality TV show created by his own philanthropic organisation. However, he dropped out of the appearance and the show's broadcast was postponed.

Jack Ma's trouble with the Chinese government began when he gave a speech criticising China's regulators and state-owned banks for their 'backwardness'. His remarks are said to have infuriated Beijing's party brass, leading to Chinese President Xi Jinping to personally order a halt to the offering by Alibaba's financial affiliate company, Ant Financial, which was set to raise USD 34 billion in the biggest stock-market debut in history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vistara commences daily flight service to Sharjah

Full service carrier Vistara on Wednesday commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistaras second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly ...

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021