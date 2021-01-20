Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump departs from White House for one last time as US President

For a final time, outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the White House and made his way to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, just about an hour prior to the Inauguration Day of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:03 IST
Trump departs from White House for one last time as US President
Visuals outside the White House. Image Credit: ANI

For a final time, outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the White House and made his way to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, just about an hour prior to the Inauguration Day of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. CNN reported that eager for a final taste of the pomp of being the President of the United States, Trump is expected to have a short farewell ceremony before one last presidential flight to Palm Beach.

Trump hasn't left the White House or been seen in public for a week. On Monday evening he taped a final message from the Blue Room of the White House, ticking through several achievements that he believes should define his administration. The outgoing President released a video on Tuesday, followed by pardons and commutations released on early Wednesday morning. The batch of 73 pardons and 70 commutations issued in the final hours of his presidency included former aide Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne.

Trump would become the first departing US President since 1869 to refuse to attend their successor's inauguration. Trump will be in Florida when Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon, at which point he will no longer be President of the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to p...

Mexico's president repeats claims U.S. govt had no proof in case against ex-minister

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday repeated his governments claim that U.S. prosecutors had no proof in the narcotics case against former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, an issue that roiled diplomatic relation...

4,479 birds died in Maha on Tuesday, samples sent for testing

The Maharashtra government onWednesday said the state reported deaths of 4,479 birds a daybefore and their samples are being sent for testing to checkif any of them carried the avian influenza virus.According to an official statement, 4,351...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021