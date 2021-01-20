'Thank you for support and kindness': Pompeo bids farewell as US Secretary of State

As US President Donald Trump's administration comes to an end on Wednesday, Michael Pompeo bid farewell as the Secretary of State and thanked the American people for their support and kindness. In a tweet, Pompeo said that it was his 1000th day as America's 70th Secretary of State, adding that each day was a privilege to serve the people of the US.

"Today is my 1000th day as America's 70th Secretary of State. Each one has been a privilege to serve the American people. So many kind words from all across our nation - thank you all for your support and kindness. The Lord is watching over America and always will be," he tweeted. During his final days, Pompeo took a series of actions, most specifically against the rising threat of China's aggressiveness. His latest step against the communist nation was sanctioning six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for the imposition of the draconian national security law in Hong Kong.

Pompeo has also imposed sanctions several Iranian officials amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. He has openly slammed China on issues that include failure to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, its rising assertiveness in the South China Sea and its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Antony Blinken to replace Pompeo as the next Secretary of State. (ANI)

