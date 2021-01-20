Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Thank you for support and kindness': Pompeo bids farewell as US Secretary of State

As US President Donald Trump's administration comes to an end on Wednesday, Michael Pompeo bid farewell as the Secretary of State and thanked the American people for their support and kindness.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:13 IST
'Thank you for support and kindness': Pompeo bids farewell as US Secretary of State
Outgoing US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As US President Donald Trump's administration comes to an end on Wednesday, Michael Pompeo bid farewell as the Secretary of State and thanked the American people for their support and kindness. In a tweet, Pompeo said that it was his 1000th day as America's 70th Secretary of State, adding that each day was a privilege to serve the people of the US.

"Today is my 1000th day as America's 70th Secretary of State. Each one has been a privilege to serve the American people. So many kind words from all across our nation - thank you all for your support and kindness. The Lord is watching over America and always will be," he tweeted. During his final days, Pompeo took a series of actions, most specifically against the rising threat of China's aggressiveness. His latest step against the communist nation was sanctioning six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for the imposition of the draconian national security law in Hong Kong.

Pompeo has also imposed sanctions several Iranian officials amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. He has openly slammed China on issues that include failure to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, its rising assertiveness in the South China Sea and its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Antony Blinken to replace Pompeo as the next Secretary of State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to p...

Mexico's president repeats claims U.S. govt had no proof in case against ex-minister

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday repeated his governments claim that U.S. prosecutors had no proof in the narcotics case against former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, an issue that roiled diplomatic relation...

4,479 birds died in Maha on Tuesday, samples sent for testing

The Maharashtra government onWednesday said the state reported deaths of 4,479 birds a daybefore and their samples are being sent for testing to checkif any of them carried the avian influenza virus.According to an official statement, 4,351...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021