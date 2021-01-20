Left Menu
Shortly before Biden's inauguration, bomb threat received at Supreme Court

Shortly before the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden, a bomb threat was received at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:33 IST
US Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly before the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden, a bomb threat was received at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A Supreme Court public information officer told CNN that a bomb threat was called into the court, but the building has not been evacuated.

The Supreme Court building sits across the street from the US Capitol, where President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office at noon. This comes amid increased security at Biden's inauguration following the deadly insurrection at the Capitol earlier this month.

Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

