Bagwati Melania exits White House in funeral black outfit with USD 50,000 Birkin bag

Former US first lady Melania Trump marked the end of his husband Donald Trump's presidency by wearing head to toe funeral black outfit with a crocodile Birkin bag from Hermes, which is worth over USD 50,000.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:21 IST
Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Former US first lady Melania Trump marked the end of his husband Donald Trump's presidency by wearing head to toe funeral black outfit with a crocodile Birkin bag from Hermes, which is worth over USD 50,000. She opted for a Chanel jacket, a Dolce and Gabbana dress and heels by Christian Louboutin. Noticeably, the first lady did not wear any American designers, New York Post reported.

The former first lady donned the chic mourning look while boarding Marine One for Mar-a-Lago, the New York Post reported. Neither Melania nor President Donald Trump wore masks while departing from the White House. This was in stark difference from bright blue Ralph Lauren ensemble she wore four years ago at her husband's swearing-in ceremony.

Melania joined her husband as he gave a farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews, and even shared her own brief parting message. The duo also waved to a crowd of supporters. "Being your first lady was my greatest honor -- thank you for your love and support," she said. "You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation."

Melania sported an orange-emblazoned Gucci dress after arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, DC, with former President Trump. This marked the duo's last flight on Air Force One as president and first lady. Her bombastic dress, which costs USD 3,700, stood in contrast to the black Chanel jacket and Dolce and Gabbana dress she wore while leaving the White House.

Melania's choice of dress did not go unnoticed by fans on social media as several claimed that her decision to wear a funeral black dress could be a nod to the state of her husband's future. "Melania wearing black as she attends the funeral of her husband lol #InaugurationDay," a Twitter user wrote.

"Melania Trump leaving Washington in the Air Force 1 wearing a black suit and arriving Florida wearing a colourful summer dress was peak 'thank God it's over' mood ever." Another added: "Melania departs the White House wearing black like she's attending a funeral, finally an appropriate outfit."(ANI)

