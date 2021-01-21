Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden signs first executive orders as president

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed first executive actions, hours after he was sworn-in as 46th commander-in-chief.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:24 IST
Biden signs first executive orders as president
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed first executive actions, hours after he was sworn-in as 46th commander-in-chief. The executive actions are among 17 items that Biden is signing on Wednesday, CNN reported

"This is going to be the first of many engagements we are going to have in here," Biden told reporters, appearing for the first time in the Oval Office. "I thought with the state of the nation today there's no time to waste. Get to work immediately," he said Biden signed an order requiring masks on federal property, one meant to ensure racial equality and another rejoining the Paris climate accord. He said they would be the first of many during his first days in office.

"As we indicated earlier we are going to be signing a number of executive orders over the next several days to a week," he said. "Some of the executive actions that I am going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the Covid crisis and combat climate change in ways we haven't done so far," the newly-minted President added.

He called the moves "starting points" that fulfilled his promises during the election campaign. On Wednesday, Biden is also expected to sign an order reversing Trump's effort to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the midst of the pandemic. He is also reversing Trump's travel ban on majority-Muslim nations, The Hill reported.

In total, Biden is expected to sign 53 executive actions over the next 10 days across the areas of climate, the economy, healthcare and immigration, according to a document outlining a schedule for his forthcoming moves that was obtained by The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

UPDATE 1-China sees rise in new COVID-19 cases despite curbs

China reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases despite a flurry of recent measures to contain the latest outbreak in the northeast, with Heilongjiang province recording its biggest daily increase in new patients to date.Tens of millions of res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021