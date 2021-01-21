Left Menu
Development News Edition

Street library inaugurated at Embassy of India, Antananarivo

A street library was inaugurated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo by the Minister of Communication and Culture of the Government of the Republic of Madagascar Andriantogarivo Rakotondrazafy Lalatiana and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar on Thursday.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:31 IST
Street library inaugurated at Embassy of India, Antananarivo
Street library at the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo . Image Credit: ANI

A street library was inaugurated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo by the Minister of Communication and Culture of the Government of the Republic of Madagascar Andriantogarivo Rakotondrazafy Lalatiana and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar on Thursday. Addressing the audience at the inauguration, the Ambassador of India Abhay Kumar said, "Cultural exchange is one of the important dimensions of growing and strengthening ties between India and Madagascar. Taking this cultural relationship a step forward, the Embassy of India in Madagascar has today set up a 'Street Library' in front of its building in Tsaralalana.

He added, "Street Library will be an open cultural space accessible from the street, and is an invitation to share the joys of reading with the Malagasy people who have a keen interest in books. The Street Library will have a large variety of Indian books like biographies, history books, literary fiction and nonfiction books. It will also host a significant number of books in French and Malagasy comprising of novels, short stories, poems, etc. It will be open on weekdays from 10 am-12:30 pm and 2 pm-4:30 pm. We really hope that people will be able to take the benefits from the possibility of expanding their literary and cultural horizons, thanks to the Street Library." Interested readers may register themselves with the Indian Embassy, get a book from the Street Library and return it to the Embassy after an enjoyable read, free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister of Communication and Culture of the Government of the Republic of Madagascar Mrs Lalatiana said: ''I would like to congratulate the Embassy of India for the implementation of the idea of a Street Library. This street library perfectly fits with the Ministry of Communication and Culture program Ndao hamaky boky ankalamanjana or the setting up of reading spaces in public places.'' The Minister of Communication and Culture became the first borrower of books from the Street Library and while registering her name as a borrower, she wrote: "I really appreciate the "Street Library". What a wonderful idea, thank you so much. Malagasy people, I hope, will enjoy it very much". She also expressed the idea of expanding the street library in parks, cultural spaces across the city of Antananarivo so that maximum people can take advantage of reading.

On this occasion, the Embassy of India also donated books for the especially curated ''India Corner'' at the National Library of Madagascar. While handing over the books Ambassador Kumar said-" This will help in making Indian literature accessible to Malagasy people at large and enhance their knowledge about India''. Minister Lalatiana, appreciating the gesture of the Indian Embassy, said, ''I would also seize this opportunity to thank the Embassy of India for donating books to the Ministry. These books are intended for the "India Corner" within the National Library of Madagascar."

The minister added, "And I'm particularly elated that very soon, India will be present in this "country section" through books promoting its culture, economy and history. Our greatest wish is for our cultural relationship to become even stronger over the years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit; Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of d...

Opposition in Bihar to hold week-long stir against farm laws: Tejashwi

The opposition Grand Alliance inBihar would launch an agitation against the farm laws shortlywhich would conclude with a state-wide human chain a weeklater, the coalitions leader Tejashwi Yadav announced here onThursday.Addressing a press c...

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. We...

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021