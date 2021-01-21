Left Menu
South African presidency minister Jackson Mthembu dies of COVID-19 complications

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu from COVID-related complications.

Representative Image.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu from COVID-related complications. "It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss," President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in a tweet.

"Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss," Ramaphosa wrote in a subsequent tweet. Taking to Twitter, the South African President has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Jackson Mthembu.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister's family, to his colleagues, comrades, and many friends," Ramaphosa said. On January 11, Mthembu revealed that he had become infected with the virus.

"Today I visited the Military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing some tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well," Mthembu wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

