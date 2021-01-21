Left Menu
Jayant N Khobragade appointed next Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat

Jayant N Khobragade has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

Updated: 21-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jayant N Khobragade has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. Khobragade, an IFS 1995 batch officers, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry.

"Jayant N Khobragade (IFS: 1995) presently Joint Secretary at Headquarters has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta," MEA stated. He is expected to take up his assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

