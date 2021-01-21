Jayant N Khobragade appointed next Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:32 IST
Jayant N Khobragade has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. Khobragade, an IFS 1995 batch officers, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry.
"Jayant N Khobragade (IFS: 1995) presently Joint Secretary at Headquarters has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta," MEA stated. He is expected to take up his assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)