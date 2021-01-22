Left Menu
Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the country's Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, media reported on Friday, citing the National Police Agency.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the country's Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, media reported on Friday, citing the National Police Agency. According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 percent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.

Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. According to the data, the number of male suicides last year decreased by 135 and totaled 13,943, while female suicides rose by 885 to 6,976, which was the largest number since 2015. In addition, the number of child suicides in 2020 was the highest on record and totaled 440 students from elementary, junior high, and high schools.

The health ministry believes that the increase in the number of suicides may have occurred due to the changes in the economy and lifestyle that emerged during the spread of coronavirus infection and subsequent restrictions. (ANI/Sputnik)

