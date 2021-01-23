Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 198 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Saturday confirmed 198 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:56 IST
Thailand reports 198 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Saturday confirmed 198 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Some 180 of the new cases were local infections, while the 18 others were imported cases, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a daily briefing.

The new death was an 81-year-old Thai man, who was infected by a family member. He was reported to have medical conditions -- diabetes, kidney, and cardiac muscle failures, according to the CCSA. Thailand has so far confirmed 13,302 cases, 10,945 of which were local infections while 2,357 others were imported cases, she said.

Of that total, 10,448 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,782 others are currently hospitalized. The total death toll rose to 72, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 10 terrorists of 'Shahadat is our Goal' outfit

The NIA on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 10 members of the Shahadat is our Goal terrorist organisation in Tamil Nadu for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent jihad, an official said.The chargesheet was filed ...

DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.Addressing a press conference here, A...

Take steps to protect Indian fishermen: Pondy CM to Modi

Puducherry, Jan 23 PTI Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday urgedPrime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately andensure protection of Indian fishermen facing attacks by theSri Lanka Navy an...

Punjab govt hikes grant for marriage of construction workers' daughters from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000

The Punjab government has hiked the grant for the marriage of daughters of construction workers from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000 under its Shagun scheme from April 1, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.The decision was taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021