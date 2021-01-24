Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:37 IST
Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 4 cases of opening fire in the provinces of Idlib-2, Latakia-1, Aleppo-1. The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours. "Over the past 24 hours, 58 refugees (including 18 women and 30 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Fatehpur

A 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold here in a village in Kishanpur police station area while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday.SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said Kamta Nishad 45 of Mahrauli village had...

167 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthans COVID-19 tally increased to 3,16,652 on Sunday with 167 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.No death due to the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, it said.The highest number of fresh cases were reported from J...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021