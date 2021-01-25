Joe Biden speaks to French President Macron, seeks to strengthen bilateral ties
US President Joe Biden spoke to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Sunday and agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel. During the phone call, President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States' partnership with the European Union.
According to White House's readout, the two leaders agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and the global economic recovery. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to express his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally. President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States' partnership with the European Union," the statement read
"The leaders agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and the global economic recovery. They also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel," it added. (ANI)
