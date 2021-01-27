Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil suspends flights from South Africa to prevent spread of COVID-19

Brazil on Tuesday extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom and introduced a fresh ban on arrivals from South Africa.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:01 IST
Brazil suspends flights from South Africa to prevent spread of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil on Tuesday extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom and introduced a fresh ban on arrivals from South Africa. "International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, are temporarily banned," a decree, published in the government newspaper, read.

The authorities have also suspended boarding permit for persons who have arrived from the UK and South Africa or were there on transit in the past 14 days. Failure to comply with the new rule will result in the deportation of the passenger to the country of origin. Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 8.8 million cases of the disease and over 217,000 fatalities.

In December, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated COVID-19 variant, which is reported to be 70 per cent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many countries shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, have so far not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries. Another mutant strain was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to t...

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Eds Adding fresh events to schedule CRICKET Stories related to Englands tour of India.Other stories related to India and international cricket.Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq...

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Manipal Hospitals recognizes the true champion this Republic Day

- Pooja Bajaj, an accident survivor, proficient motorcyclist, and woman of strong resolve hoists the Indian flag at Manipal HospitalsBENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Surgery does not stop the strong willed in pursuing their pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021