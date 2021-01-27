Left Menu

Explosion in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, no casualties reported

An explosion took place in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An explosion took place in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported. "An explosion occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city this afternoon, eyewitnesses said. No reports on casualties yet," TOLO News said in a tweet.

Kabul police also said that no casualties were reported in the incident and one person has been arrested. "One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing," TOLO News cited police as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

