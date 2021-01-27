Iran reports 6,608 new COVID-19 cases

Iran's health ministry reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total nationwide infections to 1,392,314. The pandemic has so far claimed 57,651 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 695 were hospitalized, Lari said. A total of 1,183,463 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals while 4,024 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 9,070,167 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Wednesday. Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

