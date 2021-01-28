Left Menu

Nepali citizens express anger over desecration of Hindu shrines, persecution of minorities in Pakistan

Nepali citizens on Wednesday held a protest outside the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu against the desecration of Hindu shrines in Pakistan and the persecution of minorities.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:07 IST
Nepali citizens express anger over desecration of Hindu shrines, persecution of minorities in Pakistan
A protest was organised outside the Pakistan embassy in Nepal on Wednesday against the desecration of Hindu shrines in Pakistan (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nepali citizens on Wednesday held a protest outside the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu against the desecration of Hindu shrines in Pakistan and the persecution of minorities. Around 40 people gathered near the embassy for the protest and chanted slogans against the repressive regime of Pakistan.

They chanted slogans like, "Beware Pakistan", "Stop the persecution of Hindu minorities in Pakistan". Due to the deployment of police at other locations for various political protests in town, they did not face any restrictions and managed to hold protests for over an hour near the Pakistani embassy.

Earlier, in December, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics had destroyed and set on fire the temple in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The video clip of the desecration of the temple had gone viral on social media that showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

The act was widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan as well as other parts of the world. Moreover, Pakistan is a well-known perpetrator of human rights violations. On several occasions, it has promised to safeguard the interest of minority communities in the nation. However, continuing attacks on minorities narrate a different story.

Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities. This is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc, making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...

Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines

Hong Kong people are less trusting of Chinese novel coronavirus vaccines than those made in Europe and the United States, with fewer than 30 of people questioned in a survey finding Chinas Sinovac vaccine acceptable. The survey by the Unive...

Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines

Taiwan has sought Germanys help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the islands assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips.Wang told reporters she made...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Shares wiped out their gains in Europe for the year early on Thursday, soured by a sell-off on Wall Street, no end in sight to pandemic lockdowns and a squeeze in short positions.The pan-European STOXX benchmark was down 1.8 at 395.77 point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021