9 detained in Russia's Vladivostok over police disobedience

At least nine people were detained in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on charges of police disobedience during last weekend's protests, their lawyer, Polina Sidelnikova, told Sputnik on Thursday.

ANI | Vladivostok | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vladivostok [Russia], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): At least nine people were detained in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on charges of police disobedience during last weekend's protests, their lawyer, Polina Sidelnikova, told Sputnik on Thursday. "Nine people were detained, with whom I met [at the detention facility]. Protocols cite Article 19.3 of the Russian Administrative Code 'Disobedience to the lawful signal of a police officer," Sidelnikova said.

According to the lawyer, the detainees are being interrogated over their participation in an unauthorized demonstration on January 23, which was called for by Alexey Navalny and his supporters. Sidelnikova said the court was likely to review their cases later in the day.

Local police have not yet commented on the matter. According to the authorities of Primorsky Territory, of which Vladivostok is a part, the unauthorized demonstration was attended by around 300 people and the following rally by 500 people. Clashes with the police occurred. Primorsky Territory Ombudswoman Olga Romanova told Sputnik that 12 teenagers were briefly detained in the aftermath.

Two cases were launched over the obstruction of roads and assault of law enforcement officers following the demonstration. (ANI/Sputnik)

