Left Menu

Indonesia reports 13,695 new COVID-19 cases, 476 new deaths

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia rose by 13,695 in the past 24 hours to 1,037,993, with the death toll adding by 476 to 29,331, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:01 IST
Indonesia reports 13,695 new COVID-19 cases, 476 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia rose by 13,695 in the past 24 hours to 1,037,993, with the death toll adding by 476 to 29,331, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 10,792 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 842,122.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,532 new cases, Jakarta 2,889, Central Java 1,507, East Java 1,022 and South Sulawesi 679.

No more confirmed cases were detected in Papua province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CM inaugurates creche at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat

To cater to the needs ofworking mothers at civil secretariat here, the ArunachalPradesh government has established a creche with allfacilities to accommodate children on all working days.Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the crche onTh...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 199 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.34 pc

Delhi recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the seventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate stayed much below 0.50 per cent.These new cases came out of the 57,993 tests c...

We focussed on developing COVID-specific health infra, trained our human resources, made full use of tech for testing and tracking: PM.

We focussed on developing COVID-specific health infra, trained our human resources, made full use of tech for testing and tracking PM....

Star Trek: Lower Decks' is a love letter to franchise: creator Mike McMahan

Writer-creator Mike McMahan says he has made Star Trek Lower Decks as a love letter to the iconic franchise that has been around for over five decades.The animated series, which currently streams on Amazon Prime Video, is all things Star Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021