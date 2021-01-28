Indonesia reports 13,695 new COVID-19 cases, 476 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia rose by 13,695 in the past 24 hours to 1,037,993, with the death toll adding by 476 to 29,331, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 10,792 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 842,122.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,532 new cases, Jakarta 2,889, Central Java 1,507, East Java 1,022 and South Sulawesi 679.

No more confirmed cases were detected in Papua province. (ANI/Xinhua)

