India sends 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka, Bahrain

India on Thursday sent a total of 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka and Bahrain under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:49 IST
Sri Lanka on Thursday received 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India. (Photo credit: Twitter/Gotabaya Rajapaksa). Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday sent a total of 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka and Bahrain under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative. After receiving the vaccines, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted: "Received 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines provided by people of India at BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri Narendra Modi and people of India for the generosity shown towards People of Sri Lanka at this time in need."

This comes days after Sri Lanka's drug regulatory body -- National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA)--gave a go-ahead to Oxford Astrazeneca's vaccine. Meanwhile, Bahrain has received 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines developed by the Serum Institute of India as a gift from India.

"Bahrain receives Made-in-India vaccines. A testimony to our long-standing fraternal ties," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Countries that have received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines from India under the Neighbourhood First policy, include Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Ministry said that India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries so far Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said India plans to gift vaccines doses to Oman, CARICOM countries, Nicaragua, Pacific Island states.

"From January 20, 2021, onward, we have gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to our neighbouring countries and in the extended neighbourhood--1.5 lakh to Bhutan, 1 lakh to Maldives, Mauritius and Bahrain, 10 lakhs to Nepal, 20 lakhs to Bangladesh, 15 lakhs to Myanmar, 50,000 to Seychelles, 5 lakh to Sri Lanka. In the coming days, We plan to gift further quantity to Oman that is of 1 lakh doses, 5 lakh doses to CARICOM countries. 2 lakh to Nicaragua, 2 lakh doses to the Pacific island state," he added. These supplies are based on the request of these countries, he said.India, Srivastava said, plans to commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia and other countries. (ANI)

