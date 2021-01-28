Left Menu

India aims to tackle terrorism, climate change with US under Biden's administration: MEA

India will closely work with the United States on combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity, and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region under President Joe Biden's administration, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:50 IST
India aims to tackle terrorism, climate change with US under Biden's administration: MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India will closely work with the United States on combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity, and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region under President Joe Biden's administration, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the two countries will continue to remain engaged at all levels to work together to further strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"PM had congratulated then-President-elect Biden on his election on November 8. They had a telephone call on November 17 where both leaders exchanged views on working together on shared priorities and global challenges," said Srivastava at a press briefing on the question of US-India ties in the Biden era. Srivastava recalled how Prime Minister Modi held a telephone conversation with Biden on November 17 where they affirmed their interest in working together including tackling climate change.

Talking about the Paris Climate agreement, the MEA spokesperson said: "During the telephone call between PM Narendra Modi and President Biden on November 17, the leaders had discussed their priorities which included tackling climate change. So, we look forward to working with the US administration on this issue." The United States under the Trump administration had abandoned the agreement late last year.

After Joe Biden was sworn in as US President, he announced the United States plans to re-enter the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the US into the Paris climate agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4, 2016. It aims to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple CEO lambasts tech rivals ahead of privacy update

Apple CEO Tim Cook lambasted social media companies, though without naming them, accusing them of prioritising user attention and data collection at the cost of allowing and even rewarding dangerous conspiracies, extremism and polarisation....

WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company SPAC, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleswework-in-talks-to-combine-with-spac-or-raise-money-privately-...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021