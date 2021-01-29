Libya reports 715 new COVID-19 cases

Tripoli [Libya], January 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Centre for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 715 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national count to 116,779.

The centre said that 96,293 recoveries and 1,832 fatalities have so far been reported.

With support from Austria, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday said it provided six ambulances and three intensive care unit ventilators to the health authorities in eastern Libya to help fight COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

